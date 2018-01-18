Village targeted by burglars

Police have increased their patrols in Rippingale in an effort to catch those responsible for an “unusual and out of character” spate of burglaries.

Between November last year and January there have been four burglaries in the village.

Police believe the burglaries, which have included thefts of cash and jewellery, could be linked.

Ian Martin, community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, said: “It is unusual and out of character for the village.

“As a result patrols have been increased in the area. We have been conducting investigations with CID plus scenes of crimes officers to try and establish a suspect for these offences.

“If anybody does see anything, either out of the ordinary or is suspicious of vehicles then report it to 101 or patrols in the area.”

“There is a possibility that all are linked because they are happening in a particular area which is out of the ordinary for us.”

He added he would like to reassure residents that police are doing all they can to catch the culprits.

A burglary took place in Middle Street sometime between 11pm on Thursday, November 29 and 9.50am on Friday, December 1. Nothing was stolen.

In another burglary, cash and jewellery was stolen from a home in Middle Street, while the occupants were away. The incident occurred sometime between 9am on Saturday, December 9 and 12.30pm on Thursday, December 14.

The thieves gained entry by forcing a rear UPVC door and then conducted an untidy search.

During the same time period there was a burglary in Station Street, where thieves gained access through an unsecure rear gate and used a ladder to reach and smash a bedroom window. Once inside, the thieves conducted an untidy search and stole cash and jewellery.

A garage was broken into in Millers Close between 10am and 5.45pm on January 6 but nothing was stolen.

If you have information call police on 101.