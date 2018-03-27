Vehicle break-ins in Morton

Two vehicles have been broken into in Morton.

The first vehicle was broken into on Saturday (March 24) evening and items of value were stolen while it was parked on the drive of a property in Station Road, Morton.

In a separate incident on March 11 around 9:30am, the driver of a vehicle left it insecure in Station Road for a couple of minutes to carry out an errand. A thief then entered the car and stole items of value.

In another incident, a resident in East Lane Morton discovered their back gate and garden sheds open. No damage was caused and nothing was stolen.

If you have information about the incident call police on 101.

Incident 169, of March 25 refers to the Station Road theft on Saturday and incident 125 March 13 refers to the earlier incident