Vandals poured white paint over a car in Bourne sometime between last night (December 13) and this morning.

The paint caused damage to the vehicle and St Pauls Gardens where it was parked.

A spokesman for police said: “We are interested to hear from anybody who may of discovered an empty paint can discarded in the area this morning. Call us if you have any information that could assist.”

If you have information call police on 101 quoting incident reference number 50 of March 14.