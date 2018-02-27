UPDATE TUESDAY 9.30AM Students ‘shaken up’ after Crowland to Deepings school bus leaves road

A head teacher whose students were on a school bus which collided with a car near Deeping St James this morning has reassured parents they are all safe but “shaken up”.

About 45 school children were helped from a single-decker bus after it collided with a car in Custom Road, between Frognall and Stowgate, near Deeping St James about 8.15am.

Richard Lord, head teacher of The Deepings School where the students were being taken to, said that he was alerted about the accident by parents at about 8.30am.

Mr Lord added: “All the children are safe and well, but a little shaken up and we’ll be putting out a bulletin to students who travel in on buses about the situation.”

Meanwhile, several staff at the school had to be diverted after a car and lorry collided on the A15 in Baston at about 6.15am.

It involved a blue Renault Clio and a white Scania lorry which collided near the junction of King Street and Greatford Road, close to Kirkstone House School in Baston.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Since about 5.45am, we have dealt with 20 collisions and drivers are urged to take care on the roads as minor ones are icy so great care is needed.”

TUESDAY 9.09AM: Deepings School bus slides into dyke on snow-covered road

A school bus carrying children from Crowland to the Deepings School slid into a dyke this morning (Tuesday, February 27).

It has been reported on social media that all children are safe.

The bus was a single-storey Fowlers coach, which was driving through snow on Deeping High Bank.

