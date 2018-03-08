UPDATE, FRIDAY 9.35AM: Bourne police incident over

Police have confirmed this morning that an incident on Edinburgh Crescent in Bourne last night (Thursday) has been resolved and poses no risk to the wider public.

THURSDAY, 9.10PM: Armed police are tonight (Thursday) in Edinburgh Crescent, Bourne, dealing with an incident.

There’s a heavy police presence in the area and ambulances are also understood to be in attendance.

It is not currently known what they are dealing with.

Bourne Academy is not thought to be affected although it is open for a school production.