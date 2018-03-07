Twenty Lincolnshire magistrates to be recruited

A campaign has been launched to recruit 20 magistrates in Lincolnshire.

Anybody interested in taking up a position with the judiciary needs to submit their application between March 26 and April 23, but there will be a cap on the first 60 applications received so applicants are urged to act quickly.

There will be two stages of interviews held in Lincoln in May and June. Forms and further information are available from www.gov.uk and completed applications should be sent to LRLN-JudicialSupportTeam@justice.gov.uk

David Milner-Scudder JP, who sits on the Lord Chancellor’s Advisory Committee for Lincolnshire, the body responsible for recruiting magistrates in the county, said: “Don’t be put off by lack of relevant experience or if you think you’re not the “right type”- there are no social, race, creed or orientation barriers. We are a diverse group of people with a common goal – to make good judicial decisions that protect our community in accordance with the law.”

Also, a sitting magistrate in Boston and Lincoln Magistrate Courts, David added: “Everyone thinking of applying will be able to draw some skills and experience from their own life and work, whether they are a funeral assistant, taxi driver, teacher, doctor or mother. It can be surprising how relevant these can turn out to be.

“In turn, we as magistrates often transfer skills we develop on the Bench back to our day jobs or daily lives – everything from teamwork to better communication skills or objective decision-making.”

Most people between the age of 18 and 65 can apply although some criminal convictions or, for example, excessive points on a driving licence, may present difficulties as can potential conflicts of interest (e.g. those already working in the courts or as police officers).