Tributes to community stalwart Dorothy Alexander

Tributes have been paid to a Bourne woman who was dedicated to ‘giving back to the community’.

Dorothy Alexander died aged 96, on January 11, at the Johnson Community Hospital in Spalding.

Kind-hearted Dorothy, who received a BEM in 2016, was a member of the Women’s Institute in Bourne after moving to the town from Bristol in 1971 and served many roles on the committee.

Dorothy also worked with the old Bourne Youth Club and helped with negotiations with Lincolnshire County Council for the creation of Bourne Youth Centre.

Her son Mike, said: “She wanted to give back to the community and wanted to help people at the same time, she liked to organise things. If she could see things that needed happening she was inclined to make them happen.

“She will be sadly missed by all the family. People have been saying some very nice things about her.”

Dorothy was originally from Montreal in Canada, but moved to England with her now deceased husband, Ronald, who was mayor of Bourne in 1977 and a South Kesteven district councillor.

Mike said his mother was very proud that she came from Montreal.

Dorothy was one of the founder members of Bourne Bridge Club and served as its treasurer.

She was also chairman of the Tory Ladies’ Tea Club in Bourne and even organised for former politician Ann Widdecombe to visit the group and give the ladies a talk.

Dorothy’s other child is Julie. She also has four grandchildren, James, Robert, William and Stewart as well as two great grandchildren Thomas and Joseph.

And Mike said family was a big part of his mother’s life.

He said: “She enjoyed her grandchildren - I know they brought a lot of joy to her.”

Dorothy was presented with her BEM medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis during a presentation at Bourne Youth Centre which was attended by her friends and family.

When Bourne Youth Club which met in the youth centre closed its doors for good Dorothy ensured that funds it held were placed into a Bourne Town Council trust and it has been used for the benefit of young people in the area.

In a statement Bourne Town Council said: “Bourne is indebted to this Canadian lady who loved and supported its community in a practical way and will truly miss her.

“She was adamant that funds the club held when it was closed were to be used for the sole purpose of young people.”

Her funeral takes place at Bourne Abbey Church on Thursday, January 25 at 1.30pm.