Motorists urged to take care as wind brings trees down onto roads

Motorists are being urged to take care after reports of fallen trees, following heavy wind overnight.

Between 4.20am and 6am today (Thursday, January 18), Lincolnshire Police had received 33 reports of trees down, which were fully obstructing or partially obstructing roads. There were no reports of injuries.

These included incidents in west Road, Bourne; B1177 - Bourne; Morton and A15 Bourne.

A tree is also down in Burley Road, Langham.

If you spot any trees down or have taken any photos, e-mail our newsdesk