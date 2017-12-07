Train leaks fuel onto tracks near Helpston

A train’s fuel tank ruptured near Helpston this morning (December 7).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the contents of the tank leaked onto the track and the passengers had to remain on it while the fuel was cleared.

There is reports on social media that the train also caught fire.

Services were slightly affected by incident.

Virgin Trains East Coast said in a Tweet at 1.30pm: “Following a potential fire on-board a train, the majority of lines have now reopened. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.”️