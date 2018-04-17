Time to nominate your Lincolnshire volunteering hero

Across Lincolnshire, there are thousands of people volunteering their time to contribute, change lives and help communities.

To celebrate this army of unsung heroes, Lincolnshire County Council is running a Good Citizen Award, allowing people to nominate worthy winners.

Nominations close on May 11, so whether it’s through fundraising, looking after the local environment, organising events or providing a much needed service for members of the community, it’s your chance to have a say.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council said: “The work of volunteers across the county is immensely important. They are neighbours, friends, parents and children going above and beyond to make a difference to their community, with their passion and dedication helping drive change, inspire others and leave a lasting impact because they love what they do.

“Now you have your chance to give them the recognition they deserve and say thank you for the hard work and commitment they have so freely given, by nominating them for a Lincolnshire County Council Good Citizen Award.”

This year, the council is looking for nominations in the following categories – Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (aged 18 or below), Community Group of the Year and Couple/Pair of the Year.

Winners will enjoy a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show with a guest, as well as a framed certificate.

To make a nomination, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward.

You can also nominate by writing to : Lincolnshire County Council, PDP 17 – Communications – Michaela Soltys, Freepost RSTY-UXJB –, County Offices, Newland, Lincoln, LN1 1YL.