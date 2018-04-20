Time to nominate your Bourne heroes

Bourne Town Council has launched its annual campaign to recognise the town’s army of unsung heroes.

The Community Champion Award was launched two years ago following a suggestion by then mayor Coun Philip Knowles, and since then it has gone from strength to strength.

Coun Knowles , said: “We as a town did not have any way of recognising the many people doing such sterling work for the community.

“I thought it was appropriate to reward the good that is done in the town, much of it done by a small army of unsung heroes.

“This is our way of acknowledging their efforts, and in the two years it has been running it has been very well received.”

Any individual or group can be nominated for the award, which will be presented during the annual parish meeting in the town’s Corn Exchange hall on May 15.

Coun Knowles said: “This really is a wonderful way for us to showcase the good work done throughout the town, and in many cases highlight some activities people may not be aware of.

“Anyone can be nominated for literally anything, so long as they are doing good in the town. It could be for either the time they have dedicated to volunteering, for their contribution to the health and wellbeing of the community or for inspiring others.”

The winner will receive a certificate during the parish meeting and will be presented with £100 which will be donated to the charity of their choice.

Nominations need to be submitted to the town council by May 14. This can be done by calling the town council on 01778 426123 or by sending an e-mail to clerk.bournetc@btconnect.com