The Evergreen Care Trust wardens sought for new service

The Evergreen Care Trust is looking for wardens following the success of a new service which was quietly launched last Summer.

The charity, which is based in Stamford and provides a range of services to help elderly and vulnerable people in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, launched its new Wellbeing Warden service in August.

The service has now been registered with the Care Quality Commission and builds on the Angel Service pilot scheme, which ran in 2015 but was deemed financially unsustainable to continue.

The new Wellbeing Wardens build on that service by not only promoting wellbeing but offering regulated activities, including support with the safe management of prescribed medications, promoting good nutrition and fluid intake. Its key purpose however, is to help individuals identify wellbeing goals and together, create a plan to find ways of achieving these.

CEO of Evergreen Louise Marsh said there was a growing waiting list of men and women wanting this service and she wants to build on the small team of Wellbeing Wardens.

The trust is looking for people who share Evergreen’s values and enjoy making a real difference in local people’s lives through little interventions and supports that enable people to remain independent in their own homes and enjoy a good quality life experience into old age.

Louise said: “These are definitely life enriching roles, which focus on the individual, it is all about them, and it is amazing how this approach can transform people’s every day life into something quite wonderful, with purpose and meaning.

“So often this gets lost along the way, especially if people find themselves alone so much of the time.”

This service is uniquely linked to a new volunteer role also launched by the Evergreen called Wellbeing Befrienders, who will work alongside the Wellbeing Wardens to help individuals achieve their identified wellbeing goals.

This might include the volunteer working together with someone, revisiting old hobbies or interests, or perhaps finding new ones.

Wellbeing Wardens will need to have the Care Certificate and or NVQ2 in Health and Social Care or be prepared to undertake these qualifications.

Training is ongoing, and the Wellbeing Wardens work as part of the Evergreen team.

The Evergreen Care Trust is a registered National Living Wage Employer and offer excellent terms and conditions. This is a seven-day service from 8am to 6pm and Wellbeing Wardens will need to be prepared to work either three or four days a week and alternate weekends, increment rates apply for weekend and public holiday working. To find out more call 01780 765900 or visit www.evergreencare.org.uk