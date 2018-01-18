Teen left with fractured skull after collision with cyclist

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a collision.

Police said the incident, which left the boy with a fractured skull and concussion, reportedly took place between 4.30pm and 5pm on the A270 Upper Lewes Road, Brighton, on Wednesday, January, 10.

The victim was not able to recall the precise location of the incident, according to officers.

PC Stuart Kenway, of the East Sussex road policing unit, said: “The boy, from a local address, sustained a fractured skull and concussion, and was treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

“In trying to establish what exactly happened we’d like to talk to any witnesses and also ask the cyclist to come forward.”

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1177 of 10/01.