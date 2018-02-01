Students pay a visit to RAF base

The newest recruits to a university air squadron had their first taste of life in the RAF when they visited its base at Wittering.

Cambridge University Air Squadron was formed in 1925 and provides an opportunity for graduates to join the RAF through the officer training route.

The new intakes were welcomed to RAF Wittering for their first visit to a base since joining the university squadron last year.

During the weekend, the recruits, who will start flying training this year, did some physical training and leadership exercises.

They also spent time during the weekend learning the basics of military life at RAF College, Cranwell.