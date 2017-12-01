Search

Star Wars spacecraft on display in Burghley Park

Colin Furze's TIE Silencer on display in Burghley Park. By Lee Hellwing.

A Stamford inventor has created a life-size model of a TIE Silencer spacecraft from the Star Wars films - and it’s on display in Burghley Park.