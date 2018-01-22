Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society competition

The Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society marked the end of 2017 with a competition for the print of the year.

Members of the society enjoyed a meal prior to the competition, which was judged by Liz Kemp. The competition took place in the Stamford Arts Centre which hosted this year’s exhibition.

The competition was won by John Hillier with his picture Evening Shift taken of workers and their steam trains. According to Liz, the image had great depth and excellent lighting.

The runners-up were Gordon Brown, Sue West and David Harris.

Gordon captured a wartime enactment with the Lancaster Just Jane in Lincolnshire, again with very dramatic rear lighting.

Sue captured the colourful and dynamic Boy Biker print and David captured the scene just before the bride joins the wedding. He captures the interaction well between the bride and maid of honour.

The next meeting includes a photoshoot and the topic is open allowing members to choose any subject they wish and will take place at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham on Thursday, January 25, from 7.30pm where the society has an exhibition.

New members are always welcome. Please contact secretary Gordon Brown at secretary@stamford-photosoc.org.uk for more details or visit the website www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk