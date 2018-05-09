South Kesteven District Council draft local plan proposes to deliver more than 15,000 homes

A draft local plan which would deliver more than 15,000 homes for South Kesteven over 25 years is set to be approved by senior councillors.

The revised plan will go before the council’s cabinet on May 10 and outlines the authority’s ambition to deliver housing for the region until 2036.

The projection will also include homes completed in the area since 2011.

Council’s are legally required to adopt a local plan in order to outline future developments and to give guidance on whether or not an application can be granted.

The proposals outline an ambition by the council to build 625 new homes a year, which totals 15,625 properties in the planned period.

If given approval, the draft plan will be submitted to the government’s planning inspectorate who will then examine the proposals.

Included in South Kesteven’s local plan is a proposal for 3,700 new homes in Grantham as part of the Spitalgate Heath Garden Development.

The project is one of 14 garden villages planned across the country by the government.

The council have also identified employment and housing sites in Market Deeping, including proposals for 590 homes at Linchfield Road.

Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings will be earmarked for employment and housing growth under the plan.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for Economy and Development, coun Mike King, said: “It is important that the council proactively plans to meet the future needs of the district in order to ensure that any proposed growth can be as sustainable, in both its location and form, as possible.

“The government is committed to an ambitious growth programme and, if at the ‘examination in public’ it is considered that a local planning authority like South Kesteven is not actively planning to meet its future needs, then government planning policies will allow for unplanned growth to take place which is not what the council nor its communities would want.

“As a result of the ‘examination in public’ the planning inspector can either approve the local plan as it is , reject it (in which case it would have to be re- constructed) or make proposals for amendments. The latter result is by far the most common.”