South Kesteven councillors given £1,000 to support local projects

Community groups and organisations in South Kesteven will be given a financial helping hand thanks to a new councillor grant scheme.

SKDC’s Ward Member Grant Scheme launched this week, giving district councillors a new funding stream to support grassroots projects throughout the area.

Each of the authority’s 56 councillors will be allocated £1,000 to award to projects and initiatives which benefit the community.

Coun Nick Neilson, SKDC’s Cabinet member for Communities, said the scheme aims to encourage community-led initiatives, supported by local councillors, who will play an active part in helping their communities deliver their ambitions.

He said: “Small grants can be invaluable to local groups and organisations, but it can be hard to know where to go and sometimes the process is difficult or long-winded. This scheme aims to make it easy for councillors to help directly, providing much needed funding in our community.”

The grant can be awarded to a wide variety of organisations including registered charities, community groups, voluntary groups, social enterprises, youth groups and faith or belief groups.

Ward councillors can also pool their budgets to jointly fund a specific project.

Each councillor will identify local groups and organisations, all which must be within the district, who are delivering projects which are of benefit to the people, the environment and the community of South Kesteven.

For more information and details of how to contact your ward councillor, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk or contact SKDC’s Members Support Assistant on 01476 406430.