South Holland firefighters to check you are ‘Safe and Well’

Elderly and vulnerable people in South Holland are set to benefit from “Safe and Well” checks carried out by the area’s firefighters.

The campaign is an extension of the longstanding Home Safety Checks (HSC) which have helped thousands of people throughout Lincolnshire avoid the devastating consequences of fire in their homes.

We are very well-placed to extend what we currently offer in order to promote further potentially life-saving advice to the people we visit John Cook, acting deputy chief fire officer for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Safe and Well Checks will still include fire safety, but they will also add advice to help people improve their health and wellbeing, with the ultimate goal of helping them to stay safe in their own homes.

John Cook, acting deputy chief fire officer for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Our Home Safety Checks have had a huge and positive impact on people’s safety in the county over several years.

“We are very well-placed to extend what we currently offer in order to promote further potentially life-saving advice to the people we visit.

“As we as continuing to assess the physical risks of fire in the home, we will also be considering health, social and lifestyle factors.

“There are clear links between these and someone’s vulnerability to fire and I believe this is an extremely exciting project which I am sure will bring huge benefits for the wellbeing of Lincolnshire’s residents.”

Safe and Well checks, to be carried out by fully-trained firefighters and prevention staff, are normally expected to take no more than one hour.

The visits will include vital checks on smoke alarms, a “frailty assessment” and specific advice on cooking safelt due to the significant number of cooking-related incidents across Lincolnshire over the past year.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for fire and rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The prevention work carried out by firefighters over many years has been instrumental in reducing the number of fires and other life-threatening incidents.

“It therefore makes sense to expand this activity into areas of health and wellbeing to help keep vulnerable people safe and well in their own homes.”

