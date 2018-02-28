Snow forces closure of Grantham College

Grantham College has announced it will be closed from 12 noon today.

Marketing manager Jaz Abeysekera said the decision was made in the interests of health and safety for both the staff and students.

“We do not want anyone struggling to get home. We have stuudents coming in from as far away as Lincoln, as well as country areas, where the snow may be worse.”

“We are concerned about the safety of our staff and students.”

Grantham College has 3,000 students and 350-400 staff.,

The college says it will post its closure details on its website and other social media pages.

It will also announced by 7am tomorrow, whether the college will be open on Thursday March 1.

As yet, the Grantham Journal has yet to hear of any other schools or colleges closing.

We will give further news should schools also announce they are closing.

Schools and colleges who have decided to close are requested to email details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk