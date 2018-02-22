Singer to launch Bourne choir

Local musician and songwriter Brooke Peverell is launching her second choir ‘Bourne to Sing!’

After the success of her first choir Stamford Sings!, Brooke will be starting sessions on Wednesday at the Bourne Salvation Army Hall in Manning Road.

Bourne to Sing! is open to anyone over the age of 18. There are no auditions and no previous singing experience is required.

With a huge emphasis on fun and friendship, Bourne to Sing! aims to improve each individual’s singing ability and confidence whilst also bringing the local community together.

Sessions will run weekly at the Salvation Army hall, each Wednesday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at a cost of just £3 each.

If you would like more information about either choir, call Brooke on 07772055935.