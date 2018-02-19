Singer named as first ambassador of East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme

The trustees of the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme have announced singer songwriter Paul McClure as their first ambassador.

Dr Tim Gray, founder and chairman, of the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme was delighted to make the announcement.

Dr Gray said: “Paul became aware of our work towards the end of 2017. He collaborated with his friend, TV star James Sutton, on a video for Paul’s song ‘Baby That’s You’ with Paul donating his share of the profits to EMICS. Since then, Paul has become more involved with promoting our work and we are thrilled that he has agreed to become an official ambassador for the charity.

“His role will involve taking our message out across the East Midlands and beyond plus various appearances and interviews on our behalf.”

Emics co-ordinates the efforts of a group of doctors who voluntarily attend emergency incidents in support of staff from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

All Emics doctors are experienced, fully trained in trauma work and equipped to perform life-saving interventions at the scene of a variety of incidents such as road accidents and medical emergencies.

There are currently 24 active Emics doctors volunteering in their holidays and spare time across the East Midlands and they responded to almost 2,000 emergency calls last year.

Paul, also known as The Rutland Troubadour, was recently commissioned to write the score for brand new independent British film, ‘Made You Look’, directed by Martin Chalk as well as composing, recording, and performing his own material to live audiences all over the UK and beyond.

He said: “A friend and neighbour made me aware of Emics when I was planning a charity concert to support a good cause. I was astonished that I had never heard of Emics despite the scheme originating in my home county of Rutland over 30 years ago.

“The scheme has expanded over the years and is now operational over five counties and I am determined to help make sure that everyone in the East Midlands knows they could directly benefit from the work of the volunteers.”