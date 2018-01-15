Rotary Club Bourne delivers hot meal to centre

The Rotary Club of Bourne recently presented a cheque to the Butterfield Day Care Centre to pay for a Christmas meal for its clients.

The residents of Bourne are very fortunate to be able to receive a freshly made hot meal delivered directly to their homes.

This meals on wheels service is the only one operating in Lincolnshire and as it no longer receives funding from the council, it is dependent on donations and fundraising so the cheque was gratefully received.

Our picture above shows Alison Plumley and Jenny Peel of the Butterfield Centre receiving a cheque from Rotary president Barry Streets flanked by Rotarians Bernie Cejer and Norman Stroud.