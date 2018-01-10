Rotarians fund  delivered hot meal

Bourne has county’s only meals on wheels service

The school is just a short distance from Larkfleet’s headquarters in Bourne.

Larkfleet supplied a new shed for erection on the school field ahead of the arrival of winter weather.

Helen Hick, joint managing director of Larkfleet Homes, said: “Larkfleet is committed to supporting the local community and it’s a great pleasure to sponsor the new shed. “It means that the children can have the equipment they need to enjoy their breaks and sports activities with a safe and secure place to store it.”

Sam Brunt, deputy head of Bourne Elsea Park CE Primary Academy, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Larkfleet for their continued support and for sponsoring our lovely new shed.

“Outdoor play and participation in sport is a key part of children’s development. It would be hard to offer the right kinds of activities without the appropriate equipment.

“The new shed sponsored by Larkfleet Homes means we are able to acquire that equipment because we now have somewhere to store it securely and keep it safe from the elements.”

Pictured outside their new shed with Helen Jones of Larkfleet Homes are: Alfie Jarvis 11, Lola Waumsley 10, Elliott Holder 10, Liam Fialkowski 10, Zara Johnson 10, Jasminder Bubbra 10 and teaching assistant Louise Wilcockson.