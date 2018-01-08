Rippingale man who suffered from depression hanged himself

A father from Rippingale who suffered from depression committed suicide at his home.

Alan Clarke was found hanged at his home in Doctor’s Lane on November 26 by police officer James Milligan, an inquest at Boston Coroner’s Court on Friday heard.

Pc Milligan was called out to West Street in Rippingale after receiving a report that Mr Clarke had allegedly assaulted his wife Claire.

After then receiving information that Mr Clarke, who died aged 53, had attempted to take his life a week previously, he decided to head to his home address, where he found Mr Clarke in the garage.

In a statement read at the inquest Mrs Clarke, who had three children with Mr Clarke, said he had suffered from depression and his father had died recently.

A post-mortem report concluded that the cause of Mr Clarke’s death, was hanging. A toxicology report found no alcohol in his system.

A verdict of suicide was recorded.

n Samaritans offer FREE round the clock, confidential support to anyone that wants to talk through their problems, which could include relationship and family problems, bereavement, financial worries, job-related stress or study-related stress.

Call Samaritans on 116 123, calls are free from any phone, or visit www.samaritans.org to find out about the wide-ranging support on offer from Samaritans and other organisations.