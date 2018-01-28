Residents learn how to do CPR at Bourne Methodist Church

Bourne residents had the chance to learn how to save a life on Saturday.

The CPR training at Bourne Methodist Church was conducted as part of BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s ‘Save A Life’ campaign’.

It was organised by the Rotary Club of Bourne and conducted by the town’s branch of Lives, which provides volunteers to respond to 999 medical emergencies.

Peter Rowland, of the Round Table, said: “People were very favourable and thought it’sa good idea to be doing it.

“Nobody knows if someone in their family is going to have a coronary.”

Those taking part practiced CPR techniques on dummies.