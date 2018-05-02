“Quiz and Chips” night raises more than £400 for the Bourne Town Hall restoration project

A fun-filled “Quiz and Chips” evening raised more than £400 for the Bourne Town Hall restoration project.

Rob McDonnell, a trustee of the Bourne Town Hall Trust, said 16 teams with a total of 76 people took part in the event, which was held at The Centre, Elsea Park on Saturday.

Tickets for the event cost £10 per person and included a fish and chips supper.

“It was a fantastic evening and everyone seemed to enjoy it,” said Rob.

“After our costs we raised £450 which will go towards the project.”

He said they hoped to hold an different event every month. Anyone wanting to get involved should e-mail info@bournetownhall.org.uk