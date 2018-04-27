Printers Fovia to close in Bourne

A long-standing Bourne business is set to shut up shop after almost five decades of business in the town.

Fovia, which has a stationers and printers at its site in West Street, has been operating in the town for 48 years, but has issued a letter to its customers saying it will be closing.

Bourne Mayor Paul Fellows said: “It is very sad news. Fovia has been in the town for 48 years serving the town and its residents .

“Obviously, the trading conditions are difficult at the moment, but the closure is a sign of the times.

“A lot of people today use supermarkets for their stationery. It’s all well and good using the bigger supermarkets, but smaller companies just can’t compete with their prices. And if they can’t make any money, they won’t survive.

“The sad truth is that if people don’t use a local business, then it will shut. “

The company will continue to operate from its other site in Grantham.

Despite the news of the closure, Coun Fellows doesn’t believe the move marks the death of Bourne town centre.

He said: “The town centre is not dying. It’s just experiencing a change.

“Another shop will take over the site, and as long as it sells a service or products people want, then it will do well.

“However, it is incredibly sad that a company with such a long association with the town has decided it has no option but to close.”