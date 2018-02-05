Popular table top sale for charity at Bourne Corn Exchange

Pauline Knox of the NSPCC Photos: Lee Hellwing

The event at the Bourne Corn Exchange on Sunday saw traders sell a variety of items such as plants, clothes and kitchenware.

It was organised by the Bourne branch of the NSPCC in aid of the charity and the event, which is held monthly over the winter, has been popular for more than five years.

Audrey Durno, a spokesman for the group, said: “We have quite a lot of people who come regularly.

“They must think it is worth coming to because they keep coming back.

“Some of the stall holders did really well and others didn’t do so well.

“It is hard work but it is a really good fundraiser.

“It is so difficult to fund anything so we have been doing these for quite a few years now.”

Audrey said the cash will go towards providing social workers to help children.

There were 26 stalls at the sale which raised around £200

Refreshments including cake were also sold at the event.