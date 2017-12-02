Pop-up gallery at Bourne Town Hall

Bourne’s historical Town Hall will throw open its doors again this Saturday to give visitors attending the annual Magical Christmas Fayre the chance to enjoy the work of local artists, musicians and singers.

Throughout the day the downstairs of the Georgian building, in the heart of town, will be filled with the sound of live seasonal music, with visitors also being able to enjoy mulled wine and mince pies.

Upstairs, in the magnificent former magistrates’ court, original artwork from several local artists will be on display to enjoy. The work will also be available to buy for those looking for a special Christmas present.

So far 11 artists, representing a range styles, have pledged to exhibit.

The Town Hall will be open from 11.30am to 4.30pm, giving visitors the chance to exit in time to see the switching on of Bourne’s Christmas lights. The art sale will also be open from 11.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday for those who prefer to avoid the crowds.

The event is being organised by the Bourne Town Hall Trust – a new charity set up to manage an ambitious project to renovate the empty building to its former glory and then covert it into a community arts centre.

Details of the plans will be available for visitors to look at during the weekend.

Entrance is free, but any donations, or money raised from the sale of refreshments, will go towards the charity’s exciting project. Artists who sell work at the event have also pledged to make a contribution to the charity.

The Town Hall has been empty and closed since 2014 when South Kesteven District Council moved out to new premises.