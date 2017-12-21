Cigarettes turned into electricity

Counterfeit cigarettes and alcohol seized during raids in Lincolnshire have been turned into electricity and fed into the national grid.

Operations undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards in partnership with Lincolnshire Police have led to the discovery and seizure of around 30,000 cigarettes, 400 bottles of wine and 3,000 cans of alcohol.

The goods, which were a combination of smuggled and counterfeit items, were this week taken to a special recycling centre where they weighed in at 2,440kg. The items were first broken up before being converted into electricity and fed into the national grid.

The haul of illegal goods has been gathered over a six-month period following a number of raids.