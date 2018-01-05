Police on standby after receiving hare coursing competition tip-off

Police officers in Lincolnshire are on standby after receiving a tip-off that a hare coursing competition may be taking place today (January 5).

The ‘Fir Cup’ is potentially worth tens of thousands of pounds to the winner in breeding rights as it is likely other hare coursers would want to breed from the winning dog.

It is not known if it is taking place in Lincolnshire but officers are ready to operate a drone, quadbikes and Ford Kuga off-road vehicles.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley said in a message to hare coursers:“You are not welcome in Lincolnshire. We will work with our communities, stakeholders and partners to make Lincolnshire a hostile environment for you. Hare coursing is a cruel sport committed by people with little respect for the animals you hunt, the dogs you use and the people you abuse and threaten. Our policy of seizing your dogs is an effective deterrent and will continue. We will also seize your vehicles, phones, money and additionally we will use any legislation we can, whether it be criminal or civil, to prosecute you if you are suspected of hare coursing.”

If you have information call police on 101 and refer to incident 151 of January 3.