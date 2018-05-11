Police hunt for cat shooter in Morton

Cat owners in Morton are being warned to keep an eye on their pets after two animals were left with severe injuries after being shot.

Emma Goldsmith said her 11-month-old cat Dusky was shot on Monday in her front right leg and faces possible amputation, while Shannon Hasbury’s cat Smokey has been left blind in one eye after being shot on April 28.

Dusky is currently receiving treatment for her injuries at a vet in Peterborough.

“They need to operate to remove the bullet and fix a metal plate to her fractured leg,” said Emma.

“They want to try and save her leg but we have been told the worst case scenario is that they may have to amputate.

“We’ll only know once they start the operation and can have a closer look.”

She said Dusky had only been with the family since February and was a gift for her 13-year-old daughter Ellie.

“Ellie is obviously very upset and angry over what has happened, but is coping,” said Emma.

The family believe Dusky was shot by someone who lives nearby.

“I wouldn’t want to tell anyone what to do with their pets, but everyone needs to be extra vigilant and keep an eye on them,” said Emma.

Smokey, who is now blind in his left eye, was shot in the same vicinity as Dusky.

The badly injured family pet was discovered by Shannon’s 13-year-old sister Lexie.

“I was at work when Lexie phoned me to say that Smokey was bleeding from his eye,” said Shannon.

“She was distraught and could barely speak.

“I rushed home and we took him to a vet where X-rays revealed he had been shot.”

She said Smokey, who is 10-years-old, had to have his eye removed.

“He is back with us and only recently had the stitches taken out and is doing better.

“We just don’t know who could do something like this.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating criminal damage and unnecessary suffering to animal cases.

“Two incidents were reported to police regarding cats being shot in The Crescent/Broadway area in Morton,” said community beat manager, Pc Claire Wilson.

“It is unknown what weapon was used, however, vets clarified that bullets have been identified on X-rays.

“Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on 101.”

Emma has set up a crowdfunding page with the aim of raising £2,500 which will go towards vet costs, a reward for assisting police with a successful prosecution and the balance a donation to LincsArk pet rescue charity. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/help-dusky-see-another-dawn