Police cash for Lincolnshire frozen by Government - and cuts may follow

Lincolnshire Police will not receive an increase in its funding from the Government, it has been announced today.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has warned that cuts may be unavoidable unless more cash comes “from somewhere”, with Lincolnshire Police facing a £6million budget gap.

However, the Commissioner has been given the option of putting up the force’s council tax share by nearly six per cent, raising up to £3.3million for the forces’s 1,100 police officers and 149 PCSOs.

Mr Jones said: “I am disappointed that we still do not have a long-term solution for future funding and will continue the battle to get one.

“The latest announcement gives us an opportunity to raise extra money from council tax, but even that will only plug a gap in the short term.

“I am determined not to make a decision until I have consulted the people of the county but, at the same time, I believe passionately that I am here to be the voice of the people and I want to hear what they have to say.

“I want to thank our local MPs for standing with me in the fight to solve the long-term funding issues the county faces, but it appears that fight continues.

“We have some tough choices to make because without extra funding from somewhere we will be forced to make cuts.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd did announce a £450million rise in police funding across England and Wales as part of the latest settlement for the two countries’ 43 police forces.

But the increase is to fund counter terrorism policing, IT and restructuring within forces, not the kind of regional disadvantages that rural forces like Lincolnshire face.

Policing Minister Nick Hurd said: “Public safety is our number one priority and we have responded swiftly to evidence of a shift in demand on forces.

This new comprehensive settlement will mean local forces can be more effective in their critical work to fight crime and protect the public.

“The Government remains very committed to helping police improve efficiency by investing in the technology and skills that modern policing will need to be fit for the future.”

To take part, visit https://www.research.net/r/PCCLincs or call 01522 581420.