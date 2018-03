A family have put up a £2,500 reward for the safe return of their dog, Yogi.

The male, brown and white Large Munsterlander went missing from Baston at about 8am on Sunday.

Yogi had been let out into a field at Poplar Tree Farm, in Hacks Drove, and then went chasing after a deer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 07801 584600 or 07702 209096.