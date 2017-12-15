Plans to turn pub into 29 homes approved

Plans for a 29 apartment development which will see a former pub in Market Deeping transformed have been passed by the South Kesteven District Council.

Towngate Green Ltd’s plans for the homes in Peterborough Road, near the Towngate East junction, will see The Towngate Inn pub and motel, being converted on the site and two buildings being created.

As part of the plans, which were passed by the council’s Development Management Committee meeting on Tuesday, Towngate Green Ltd has agreed to contribute £250,000 towards affordable housing in Market Deeping.

At the meeting, the owner of a haulage firm located behind where the homes are set to be built asked councillors to reject the plans as he fears the development could lead to the closure of the business.

Marcus Worsdall, who owns ML Worsdall with his brother Roger, said he was concerned that restrictions will be enforced regarding when vehicles are allowed to operate in and around the site due to noise complaints from residents of the new homes,

Marcus told the meeting: “That could ruin my business. This could potentially open one business up and close another one down.”

Marcus, 75, also expressed concerns there will be accidents around the junction of Towngate East and Peterborough Road. where one of the entrances for the development will be located.

He said he feared even more cars would park there if the homes were built, resulting in more accidents as well as making visibility poor for HGVs drivers using the entrance to his firm in Towngate East.

He said: “As you get out of there the cars are on you before you get out.”

A traffic study is set to be carried out by the county council on the impact of the development.

Councillor Judy Stevens (Ind) expressed called for the plans to be deferred until this study is completed.

She said: “Clearly they [ML Worsdall] have problems with regards to parking outside which they suggest is going to be exasperated by this.

“Wouldn’t it be better to get that traffic plan together before making a decision on that application?.”

Despite her concerns, councillors backed the plans, with 10 councillors voting in favour of them and one abstaining.