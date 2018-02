Pinders Circus has cancelled planned visits to Stamford and Market Deeping due to severe weather warnings from the Met Office.

The popular annual circus was due to be at Stamford’s Recreation Ground from Thursday, March 1, to Sunday, March 4; and at the John Eve Playing Field in Market Deeping from Monday, March 5, to Wednesday, March 7.

Organisers apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, call 07578083755 or visit www.pinderscircus.co.uk