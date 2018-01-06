Petition calls for solution to traffic issues near Bourne schools

A petition is calling for Lincolnshire County Council to take action about traffic congestion and parking issues around all Bourne schools.

The petition has been put together by Bourne Town Council and residents who are concerned the county council has not taken action about issues like cars parking on kerbs.

During the past two years, town councillors have met with representatives of the police, schools and the county council to discuss solutions to the issues such as widening lanes but no measures have been introduced.

The petition is asking for the council to re-assess the way it regulates or prohibit the movement of traffic around the schools such as road markings.

Ian Sismey, clerk to Bourne Town Council, said: “As a town council we have got nowhere with them.

“As always things happen after a fatality.

“But we don’t want a child to die first for the sake of a few million.”

Coun Helen Crawford, who lives on Leofric Avenue, which is located near Bourne Westfield Primary Academy, said she is frustrated about the traffic congestion and vehicles parking on pavement near the school.

She said: “They park at the junction of Leofric Avenue, they park all along Westbourne Park [where the school is located].

“People are very ignorant of the Highway Code, they seem to think they can mount the pavement.

“They seem to think they that they have to drop their little darlings off, three yards from school.

“It is the ignorance of people, if their child was the one to get run over, they would be the ones up in arms.”

Lincolnshire County Council installed mobile cameras near schools in the county last year as part of a pilot scheme to assess parking problems around schools but they were not introduced in the Bourne area.

A spokesman for the county highways department said: “Helping children get to and from school safely is a priority for us. There are already some parking restrictions outside schools in Bourne, which we do patrol.

“We have been running a pilot project outside selected schools where a CCTV-equipped van has been used to catch problem parkers. We are now looking at extending this scheme elsewhere, and Bourne will be among the locations considered.

“Two schools in Bourne were considered for the original pilot, but a lot of work would have been needed to make the keep clear markings enforceable and this could not be achieved within the tight timescales we were working to.

“Additional parking restrictions can be investigated if requested by the local community or the police to address a particular issue. There would then need to be local consultation, and, if any objections are received, they would have to be considered by our planning and regulation committee.

“People should also remember that, regardless of the traffic restrictions, if they park in a way that creates a hazard for other road users, they could face police action.”

The petition will go live on the county council’s website on Monday and hard copies are set to be distributed around the Bourne area.