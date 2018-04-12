Person taken to hospital after crash in Essendine

A person was taken to hospital after a van was involved in a collision in Stamford Road, Essendine.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

The person was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by paramedics following the collision which occurred at 11.10pm.

A fire crew from Oakham attended the scene and made the vehicle safe.

Following the collision the road was closed by police while the van was recovered.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said about the collision: “We received a call at 11.09pm on April 11 to Stamford Road in Essendine.

“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.”