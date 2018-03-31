Pensioner drives across Europe for charity

A Thurlby pensioner is dusting off her driving gloves and preparing to hit the high road as she embarks on a charity challenge with a difference – the Scumrun.

Carolyn Corliss, 75, of High Street, is embarking on a five-day magical mystery tour through Europe to raise money for Action Medical Research, a charity close to her heart.

In strict accordance with the event’s rules, entrants have to buy a car within a set budget, and to this end, intrepid Carolyn will be competing the challenge in a 1999 Nissan Primera which cost just £250.

Carolyn, a lifelong car and motorsport enthusiast, said: “I’ve supported Action Medical Research for nearly five years now. It’s a wonderful charity which deserves more recognition for the work it does. All of the money it raises goes to research in the UK. A lot of the work is concentrated on helping babies, but some of it spills over to adults.

“I know they’ve done a lot of work in the field of hip replacement therapy, so I’m just delighted to be able to help them in a small way.”

Carolyn will be joined by two other drivers on her 3,000-mile adventure; Brian Harris, 74, and Richard Gumsley, 44, who are both friends of Carolyn’s.

Carolyn said: “It’s very much a trip into the unknown. We have no idea where we could end up. Previous trips have been to Berlin, Prague and Pamplona, so I’m sure we’ll have a good time.

“We’ll be covering 600 miles a day and we’ll be taking turns driving. There’s nothing like a challenge to bring people together, bond and help promote team unity.”

The car is currently being decorated in a special ‘Carry On’ livery ahead of the challenge.

Carolyn said: “We were struggling to think of a suitable theme and when I discussed it with my co-drivers, we thought we should concentrate on the medical side of things. The Carry On films were the first thing that popped into my head.

“I’ve already got my matron’s uniform and when the car’s finished it will have the charity’s logo on one side and a giant funnel with a tube coming out of it on the roof. You certainly won’t miss us.”

Carolyn has already raised more than £1,400 even though her odyssey doesn’t begin until May 17.

For more information or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carolyn-corliss