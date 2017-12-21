Northborough woman arrested for drink driving in Bourne

A Northborough woman has been arrested as part of a police anti drink driving campaign.

The ‘Think Don’t Drink’ campaign started on Monday, December 18 and runs into the New Year.

Deanna Shaw, 24, of Church Street, was arrested in South Street, Bourne yesterday (Wednesday, 20) and will appear before Boston Magistrates on January, 17.

As part of the campaign, the identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drugs are being released in an effort to make people think twice before getting behind the wheel.