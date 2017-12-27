NKA dance hold awards

A dance school that has only been running for six months held an awards ceremony to recognise the efforts of its members.

Nina Peniasko set up NKA Dance in the Summer and classes run twice a week at Uffington Village Hall.

Already, Nina has about 50 students on her books, ranging from as young as two to about 16-years-old.

Last week, they performed at Stamford Arts Centre for proud parents and Nina also awarded the dancers medals for their efforts, as well as awards to dancers who have gone the extra mile.

A disco, raffle and I’m a Celebrity-themed game added to the fun.