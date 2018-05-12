New leaders join public authorities

New leaders have been appointed at two public authorities.

Les Britzman has been formally appointed as the new deputy chief fire officer for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Les joins from his former role as assistant chief fire officer at Norfolk.

He said “I have been privileged in my career to have worked in excellent fire and rescue services and I am proud to be joining Lincolnshire at this time where I will be working as part of a highly professional team helping to keep the communities of Lincolnshire safe.”

Les joined the service in 1995 with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, before moving to the Norfolk force in 2006, where he took charge of the technical support teams.

And Lincolnshire County Council has appointed Keith Ireland as its new chief executive, who will be leaving his current role as managing director at the City of Wolverhampton council to join the authority.

Keith said: “I’m delighted to have been successful and to be able to take up this new opportunity in Lincolnshire and another really exciting personal challenge for me in my local government career.

“I now look forward to working with my new colleagues – councillors, employees and county partners – to get to know Lincolnshire better and to continue to deliver the services that matter most to local people as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Keith has a wealth of experience in local government specialising in transforming local government services into high performing organisations using private sector business models.

Keith has led the officer team at the City of Wolverhampton Council. His role has seen him deliver services and customer excellence.