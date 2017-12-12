New building society opens its doors in Bourne

The Nottingham Building Society is opening a new branch in Bourne next week in the former Norwich and Peterborough Building Society premises.

The branch in North Street, which opens on Thursday, December 21, is one of seven former Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branches being taken over by The Nottingham in the area - including the Stamford one in the High Street.

Two former members of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society staff will be working at the new Bourne branch.

With the opening of these seven new branches The Nottingham will have doubled the size of its network in just five years - from 32 to 67 locations across 11 counties.