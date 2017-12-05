New £3.5m science block built

A state-of-the-art £3.5 million science block that will provide high-quality learning space for students has been completed at Bourne Grammar School.

Built by Nottingham-based construction specialist Stepnell, the new two-storey standalone building will provide 15 purpose-built laboratories, three preparation rooms – complete with a dumb waiter for careful transportation of equipment – plus a large glazed entrance lobby, and student and staff toilet facilities.

Sensitively designed by architects Grayling Thomas to complement to the existing school structure, the new modern building features an aluminium cladding, timber boarding and brickwork exterior, punctuated with coloured glass panels, all tucked under a standing seam roof.

The new school building has been constructed on part of the school playing field but over three acres of field – a much larger parcel of land – has been added to the school’s western boundary.

“We’re really pleased to see this exciting new scheme now completed,” said regional director of Stepnell, Thomas Sewell.

“This new science building will provide Bourne Grammar students with a completely purpose-built facility which will enable them to take their science lessons one step further.

“Through this scheme, we were able to offer several local employment opportunities with our team using local supply chains and labour where possible.

“We’ve enjoyed working together with Bourne Grammar School to ensure that disruption to the school was kept to a minimum.”

The new science block comes as part of an expansion project to create an additional 600 school places at Bourne Grammar School.

Bourne Grammar’s headteacher Jonathan Maddox, who now himself teaches in the new block, added: “The science block has transformed our school. Now with all the space we need to accommodate our expanded numbers, we see our science block as our flagship building.

“Spacious, up-to-the-minute and built to our exact specification, it really is a joy to work in, and the students love it. Stepnell did a great job for us and it was a pleasure to work with them.”