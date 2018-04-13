More Lincolnshire schools targeted by bomb hoaxers

Lincolnshire Police has received reports from eight schools who have received a malicious communication in the form of a bomb threat.

The communication , which was sent this morning, is being treated as a hoax and police are working with national agencies, and other forces, to investigate where the communications originated from.

This is the third time malicious communications have been made to schools in recent months.

If anyone knows of any school which have received a similar message, please report it by calling 101.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 84 of 13 April in the subject box.