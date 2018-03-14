Marks and Spencer store opens in Bourne

Hundreds of people flocked to Bourne for the opening of the town’s new Marks and Spencer store.

Store manager Isabel Meyer, said: “This is fantastic news for Bourne and the community. We have taken on more than 50 staff, and this has to be good news for the town.

“I’m extremely proud of the work my team has put in to prepare the store for the opening – it looks fantastic. Seeing the store filled with customers is really rewarding and we’re thrilled to see so many customers pass through our doors. Over the coming months we’re looking forward to getting to know the local community better and helping to make every moment special when they visit us”

The opening has resulted in 50 jobs, with many of those present for the opening.

