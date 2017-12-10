Magic of Christmas attracts thousands to town centre

Thousands lined the streets of Bourne for the town’s annual Christmas lights switch on.

Bourne’s Magical Christmas Fayre on Saturday was held throughout the day in the town centre and included stalls, a Santa’s Grotto and live music.

At the finale of the magical event, Bourne youngster, Joshua Waring, who bagged seven gold medals at The Seventh World Dwarf Games in Canada this summer, made the countdown for the switch on of the lights with the mayor and mayoress of Bourne, Paul and Judy Fellows, outside Wake House.

Claire Saberton, of organisers Bourne Events Team, said: “It was very magical. Everybody was very happy - the town was full of hustle and bustle.”

“Everybody has been saying how good it was, the response we have had on Facebook has been really positive. Some of the comments we have had is: it has been ‘the best one yet’. The team is very happy.”

Among the bands performing at the event was Bourne band, Revolver. Crowds were also entertained by performers from Bourne dance school, LDC Dance.

Visitors were able to enjoy live music and a display of work from artists at the Bourne Town Hall where mulled wines and mince pies were served.

Bourne Methodist Church also held a Christmas Tree Festival at the event and there were stalls at Bourne Corn Exchange.

One of the stalls was provided by the Bourne Corn Exchange and South Kesteven Acting and Musical Players, who are performing Beauty and the Beast at the Bourne Corn Exchange tonight and tomorrow.

Joshua, a Bourne Westfield Primary Academy pupil, has a form of dwarfism, and picked up his medals in a variety of sporting disciplines, including football plus track and field events. The talented youngster was chosen to switch on the lights because of his incredible sporting achievements.

Many business and individuals in the area who helped make the event happen.

Santa’s Grotto was positioned outside Wake House and Bourne businesses Two Jays and Sainsbury’s helped ensure it was a day to remember for little ones by assisting with providing the gifts.

Among the other businesses supporting the event was Gather ‘N’ Sew and The Craft Centre in Bourne, which helped to decorate the grotto while the Waterside Garden Centre, in Baston, provided the tree for it.

Claire added: “The Bourne Events Team wants to give a huge thanks to everybody involved in making a community Christmas event. Without the help of people we wouldn’t be able to put on these events.”

Visitors to the Christmas Fayre were also able to drop into Bourne Methodist Church for its annual Christmas Tree Festival. The 13th annual event saw almost 40 decorated Christmas trees fill the church and hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Trees of all shapes and sizes were decorated by businesses, charities, care homes and schools in the town, with donations from this year’s event going to support the work of Brighter Futures International Trust, a Bourne-based group which helps people suffering from HIV and leprosy in India.

Over the years the church has supported many charities including Bourne branch of the NSPCC, the air ambulance, Dementia Care, Macmillan Nurses and Lives.

Refreshments and lunches were served on both Saturday and Sunday, and there were various stalls, in the church hall run by members of the church.

The event saw a steady flow of visitors both days and closed with a well-supported Songs of Praise service at 4pm on Sunday afternoon.