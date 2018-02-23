M&S reveals it will open next month

Marks and Spencer has announced it will be opening a new Foodhall in Bourne next month.

Located in the Burghley Shopping Centre, the store will open at 10am on Wednesday, March 14. It will be opened by store manager Isabel Meyer and her team of 50 locally employed colleagues.

Commenting on the upcoming opening, Isabel said: “We’re really excited to reveal our official opening date, and there’s not long to wait!

“We’ve had so much support from the community already and we can’t wait to show them what we’ve been working on.

“My team and I are counting down the days and we’ll be making sure that every moment is special for our customers when they visit us.”

Bourne’s new Foodhall will showcase the very best of M&S’s quality food and drink products from everyday essentials to delicious prepared meals and desserts.

When open, the new store will be choosing a local charity to support for the year. Isabel continued: “My team and I are really passionate about the local area and we’ve already been giving a lot of thought to the community initiatives we can support.

“When we open it will be great to hear from local residents the causes that are close to their hearts – we want our store to play a vital role in the town.”

With three quarters of online M&S customers collecting in store, customers at Bourne will also able to use M&S’s popular click and collect service. This provides the option of having M&S.com clothing and home orders delivered to the store the next day, free of charge.

The store, formerly a Co-operative which has been revamped and turned into two units, will be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The good news comes just a week after it was revealed that pub giant Wetherspoon has been given planning permission to turn two empty units in North Street into a branch, representing a £1.5m investment and creating 60 new jobs.