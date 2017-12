A freemasons group has donated £750 to a dementia support and research charity,

On Wednesday, December 13, The Lodge of Aveland presented the cheque to the south Lincolnshire branch of the Alzheimer’s Society at the Masonic Centre in Roman Bank, Bourne, where it meets.

The Lodge donated the cash as it likes to support local charities and is part of the Lincolnshire Province of Freemasons.

Pictured from left: Barry Harriman, Jordan Hughes and Brent Pottle. Photo: Lee Hellwing